Planting, prices, and plenty of uncertainty

By Doug Tenney

“Whatcha doing?” was both the question and the look veteran household cat Lizzie gave me one morning, her glare clearly signaling that I wasn’t moving fast enough to serve her breakfast. Similarly, producers across Ohio and the Midwest are asking themselves that same question—with multi-page to-do lists darting through their minds in a constant state of rapid-fire during this hectic time of year we call spring planting season. Be safe and stay focused!

The NASS Weekly Crop Progress Report of April 28 detailed that U.S. corn planting progress had reached 24%, up 12 points from the previous week and slightly ahead of that week's five-year average of 22%. Meanwhile, Ohio's corn planting reached just 8%; the previous week, it was 2%. U.S. soybean planting progress was a record 18%, the previous week was 8%, and the five-year average was 12%. Ohio's soybean planting progress was 10%, ahead of the five-year average of 6%.