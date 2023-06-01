Planting progressed well for Farm Science Review

Planting season is underway across Ohio and the midwest, and the Farm Science Review staff is hard at work preparing for this year’s show. The annual farm show is set to take place Sept. 19-21 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center, and the seeds to a successful FSR have been planted, literally, this spring.

“We dedicate 500 of our acres at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center to field demonstrations that take place during Farm Science Review,” Zachrich said. “We are on track for this year’s harvest demonstrations thanks to the optimal weather that has allowed us to plant in a timely manner.”

The well-known FSR field demonstrations are unique to this three-day event.

“We take a lot of pride in offering our visitors the opportunity to witness both corn and soybean harvesting demonstrations,” Zachrich said. “No other farm show offers their attendees that up-close-and-personal opportunity for harvest of both crops.”

As of May 23, all 500 acres dedicated to field demonstrations have been planted. … Continue reading