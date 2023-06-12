Planting season wraps up for 2023

Farmers nearly wrapped up corn and soybean planting during another mostly dry week, according to the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Dry conditions continued to dominate, with the latest U.S. Drought Monitor rating 97.9% of the State as abnormally dry or worse and 62.0% in moderate drought. However, a late-week storm system provided respite to crops in the central tier of the State. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 35% very short, 42% short, and 23% adequate. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on June 11 was 63.4 degrees, 4.0 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.22 inches of precipitation, 0.69 inches below average. There were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 11.

Field activities during the previous week included herbicide and fertilizer applications. Farmers in northern counties reported signs of drought stress in produce crops. Heavy haze last week in northern and central counties was attributed to the ongoing Canadian forest fires.