Planting Small Seeded Clovers and Legumes as Cover Crops

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

Planting small seeded clovers and legumes can be challenging, be that for forages or as a cover crop. Soil types, surface residue, weather especially moisture, seeding depth and getting the right rate on can all either cause a failure or a reduced stand. Here are a couple planting tips.

Small seeded clovers and legumes can grow well in sandy loam soils to clay soils with some modifications. Sandy soils tend to dry out and the seed may move too deep in the soil at planting. On clay soils, the soil may be more compacted but they tend to hold more moisture. If the seed stays to close to the surface, without adequate rain, the seed may dry out or get tied up in a thick crust. Often a nurse crop (oats) may help small seeded crops emerge and also initiate critical microbes that can assist a small seedling in germination and growth.… Continue reading