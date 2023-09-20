Plenty of appeal for women in ag at Farm Science Review

More than half (51%) of all farming operations in the United States have at least one female operator, according to the 2019 Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS).

“We’re not always the tag-along,” said Emily Mullen, owner and operator of Mullen Dairy and Creamery and longtime FSR attendee.

“My first experience at FSR was actually a super big deal because I got to play hooky from school for the day and hang out with my dad,” said Mullen. “To be thrown together with a group of people that shared the same passion as I had made me feel like I was part of a community.”

Like other farmers, Mullen has to think outside the box to keep her family’s fourth-generation dairy farm going.

"One thing I noticed as I looked at the generations of past family members is that I had to farm differently in order to maintain a place in this industry," Mullen said.