Plenty of price uncertainty remains

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Corn and beans finished the week at the same price level as one week ago. With harvest in full swing and no significant weather issues forecasted that would slow progress, this seems to be a positive sign for prices moving forward.

However, there are still a lot of unknowns in the market that need to get answered before we have a better sense of upcoming price direction and ranges.

Yields

The biggest unknown is what the national average yield will be. The market will have a better idea Wednesday when the USDA publishes their updated supply and demand estimates. Currently there is a wide range of guesses for both crops, so depending on what is published, there could be big price adjustments.

Ukraine

It is uncertain if the current export corridor program that allows grain to be shipped out of the Black Sea will be renewed in November.… Continue reading