Policy highlights from Commodity Classic

By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg

Corn, soybean, wheat, and sorghum farmers from around the nation were excited to gather again for the Commodity Classic, held in New Orleans this year. Nearly 8,000 attendees — farmers as well as exhibitors, industry stakeholders and members of the media — met in March for the return to an in-person Commodity Classic for 2022.

“The biggest part of what we are doing down there is trying to set policy for the next year that we want the American Soybean Association to lobby for in D.C.,” said Pat Knouff, the Ohio Soybean Association president from Minster. “We are getting closer to a new farm bill so we talked quite a bit about Title I farm safety net programs. We’d like to see better staffing at these county offices. There are a lot of open positions right now. We are trying to push forward with that to help with signups with farm programs in the future.… Continue reading