Policy priorities for 2024 unveiled at OFBF Ag Day at the Capital

By Matt Reese

Land use, broadband and property taxes were all part of the discussion at the 2024 Ag Day at the Capital when Farm Bureau members from around Ohio came to Columbus to meet with legislators.

“It is very good to put a face with a story. It’s a little more personal, you know, when you talk to somebody face to face. It’s a little bit better than just sending a letter or even making phone calls,” said Rich Maxwell, from Perry County Farm Bureau who serves on the Public Policy Committee. “I’ve left these meetings and 4 or 5 months later I’ve been in a different meeting and met that representative and they remember me and they give me an update on the issues that we’ve talked about. They’re very receptive to the issues.”

Land use and farmland preservation were brought up in Maxwell’s meetings.

“We talked about land use and urban sprawl, trying to figure out agricultural easements and how to preserve farmland,” he said.… Continue reading