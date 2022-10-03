Poor tip fill in corn

By Matt Hutcheson, CCA, Product Manager, Seed Consultants, Inc.

One common issue observed and discussed during the 2022 growing season is poor tip fill, or tip-back in corn ears. A lack of kernel development at the tip of the ear can be cause for concern among growers. Keep in mind that any stress right before and during pollination can significantly impact kernel development. If you have scouted your corn fields late in the growing season and have noticed tip back, there are several factors that could be the cause:

• Pollination—if kernels did not develop at all near the tip of the ear, this is a sign of a pollination problem. The silks at the tip of the ear emerge last and stress at pollination can significantly impact them. Heat and drought stress can cause a lack of viable pollen as well as delayed silk emergence, resulting in no kernel development at the tip of the ear.… Continue reading