Popular Fish Ohio pins awarded

By Dan Armitage, Ohio-based freelance outdoor writer/author

The highly anticipated annual processing of Fish Ohio pins is underway by the Ohio Division of Wildlife (ODOW), awarding 10,166 Fish Ohio pins to successful anglers with qualifying catches. The avid anglers’ catches join more than 410,000 recognized since 1976 in the Fish Ohio program. In 2022, the program recognized 9,723 qualifying catches.

The Fish Ohio program celebrates the successful landing and documentation of 25 species of fish here in the Buckeye State. Those who reel in a qualifying catch receive the commemorative Fish Ohio pin for their first entry and a Master Angler pin for catching qualifiers of four different species in the same year. Last year, 964 anglers were awarded a Master Angler pin.

Applications for a Fish Ohio pin and minimum length requirements are found at fishohio.gov. The Fish Ohio pin for 2023 depicts a walleye and the 2024 pins will feature a longear sunfish.… Continue reading