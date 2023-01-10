Pork Congress registration open

Ohio Pork Congress continues to deliver relevant information for everyone in the pork industry, from pig caretakers to farm team members to decision makers and allied industry partners. The event will take place Feb. 7 and 8, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in Lima. The Ohio Pork Council invites all producers and members of the pork industry to attend.

“Anyone who is involved in the pork industry is encouraged to attend Ohio Pork Congress,” said Nick Seger, Ohio Pork Council president and producer from Shelby County. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to network, discuss what is happening in our industry, and gain insightful knowledge from the educational seminars and our keynote speaker.”

Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center continues to allow Ohio Pork Congress the opportunity to expand its tradeshow space and offer even better educational seminars.

“Our industry is full of amazing people and Ohio Pork Congress offers them the ability to gather at the state’s largest swine-specific tradeshow for networking and professional development opportunities,” Seger said.… Continue reading