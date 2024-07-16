Pork donation to Mid-Ohio Food Collective

In the 20 counties served by the Mid-Ohio Food Collective (MOFC), more than 170,000 meals are distributed each day, with the mission of ending hunger one nourishing meal at a time. To support this community-based nonprofit, the Ohio Pork Council, on behalf of Ohio’s pig farmers, has donated $3,000 in nutritious, high-quality, protein-filled pork as a part of their annual Pork Power program.

“The Ohio Pork Council has been a steady leader in caring for its fellow Ohioans and we are honored and thankful that the membership has once again chosen to donate $3,000 for helping feed its neighbors,” Craig Traux, director of corporate partnerships at MOFC said. “Pork is a popular and healthy protein, and we are glad to offer that option with these funds.”

This donation demonstrates how Ohio pig farmers continue to give back to communities across their state to help remove barriers for those in need to get the protein they need in their diet.