AgNet 

Port strike averted

Kevin

In early January, the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) resumed negotiations to settle an unresolved issue from the October negotiations — port automation and robots. Another strike was a likely possibility if the union representing the 45,000 dockworkers did not reach a deal, which would have shut down the U.S. supply chain along the East Coast and into the Gulf. In October, a deal was reached to give the dockworkers a 62% bump in pay over 6 years.

On Jan. 8, ILA and USMX reached as agreement on all items for a new 6-year master labor contract covering ports on the East and Gulf Coasts, averting a second strike. The two sides agreed to extend the current contract until the ILA’s full Wage Scale Committee can schedule a ratification vote and USMX members can ratify the terms of the new contract, which was a positive development for agriculture, according to the U.S.Continue reading