Port strike has major agricultural implications

Agricultural groups nationwide are concerned about the massive implications of the current port labor strike.

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) is the largest union of maritime workers in North America, representing nearly 85,000 longshoremen across the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, Great Lakes, major U.S. rivers, Puerto Rico, Eastern Canada and the Bahamas. ILA members load and unload cargo at ocean port terminals, particularly in container and roll-on/roll-off operations. USMX represents approximately 40 ocean carriers and terminal operators where ILA members work.

"The union is reportedly seeking wage increases exceeding the 32% won last year by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, which represents many West Coast port workers. Additional demands include a higher starting wage for new employees, enhanced health care benefits, increased employer contributions to retirement plans and keeping provisions that prohibit automation to prevent job losses," said Daniel Munch, American Farm Bureau economist.