Post-wheat harvest options

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

Farmers are working to wrap up wheat harvest and considering what to do next. Some will decide to do nothing, others may consider planting another crop, either soybeans or a cover crop. Double-crop soybeans do best when soil is moist and temperatures do not get too hot. Cover crops give a farmer a little more flexibility, especially when planted in mixtures. Research in North Dakota, shows that even with minimal moisture, cover crop mixtures can flourish.

Radish and Cereal Rye Cover Crop Mix

If cover crops are to be planted, there are several considerations. First, do you leave the straw and the biomass, or do you harvest it? While many farmers want to conserve their carbon, the high carbon to nitrogen (C:N) ratio of straw can reduce new cover crop plant growth. For soybeans, it does not seem to matter, since they make their own N.