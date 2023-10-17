Potential for a price rally?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

I had been saying the USDA feed number was off all year. They finally changed it to be more in line with the total animals on feed estimate the USDA has been using throughout 2023.

Harvested acres were not reduced in the October report, but yield was slightly lowered. It seems ear counts were high, but corn test weight was low.

With the yield reduction and increased feed usage, potential carryout next summer decreased 5%. Unfortunately, carryout is still estimated to be above two billion bushels, which leaves the stocks to use ratio very burdensome.

The USDA’s corn export estimate is still very aggressive, and with what we know today, that might be unattainable. U.S. corn delivered to Asia is priced 30 cents higher than Brazil’s corn. That means a corn rally will be difficult until the price differential comes more in line.

Most commercial facilities and end users emptied their bins during the inverse market this summer to increase profitability.