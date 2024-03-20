Power in numbers at Washington, D.C.

By Matt Reese

At first glance, the numbers can be daunting.

There are 535 members of the legislative branch — 435 members of Congress and 100 senators. They’ve got 18,000 legislative staff helping them write between 200 and 600 bills in every session of Congress. There are roughly 13,000 federal lobbyists working to influence those pieces of legislation. Beyond that, there are 2 million non-military federal employees working to write and implement 3,000 to 4,500 new rule packages every year with close to 88,000 pages of total regulation. In addition, there is the Supreme Court, 94 federal district courts, 12 circuit courts and 13 appellate courts, along with the court systems in all 50 states.

“That’s a lot of noise up there. We have to be strong in carrying our voice to cut through all that noise and we’ve got to stay together to do that,” said Adam Sharp, executive vice president of Ohio Farm Bureau after rattling off that list of government numbers.… Continue reading