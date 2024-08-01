Praisler awarded National Champion title at the 2024 Intercollegiate Horse Show Association

Kaitlyn Praisler, of West Salem, was awarded the National Champion title at the 2024 Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) National Championship which was held May 3-5 at Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina.

Praisler, a 2020 graduate of Northwestern High School and a junior Equine Science major at Morehead State University earned her chance to show at the national competition in her division of Ranch Riding. Riders qualify for the National Championship (Nationals) through a point system. During the year, contestants accumulate points at their IHSA local shows to qualify for the Regional Finals in their respective divisions. The top two riders in each class of the Regional Finals move forward to semi-finals. The top four competitors in each class at semi-finals qualify for Nationals.

In Praisler's case, as a member of Zone 6 and Region 3, she competed at regionals at Miami University in Ohio and placed second.