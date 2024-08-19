Precision Agri Services setting the stage for precision education

There is incredible technology available to modern farmers with precision and control unimaginable in crop production just a generation ago. With rapid changes in technological capabilities, though, comes a continual need for education, which has been a focus of Precision Agri Services, Inc. (PASI) since the company was founded 30 years ago.

"We started in 1994 basically doing agricultural consulting for farmers," said Bill Lehmkuhl, PASI president and CEO. "The late 1980s early 1990s is the advent of precision agriculture. That is when the technology started to evolve — satellite, GPS, things like that. Some of the first technology out there was the yield monitor on combines and farmers started taking that data and analyzing it. Back then, most farmers were looking at the best yielding hybrids for a particular field. Since then, that's really evolved as far as using that data for all kind of applications, whether that is soil fertility, field trials as far as different treatments and things like that.…