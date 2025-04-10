Precision livestock farming advances swine health and welfare

By Jason Hartschuh

Precision Livestock Farming utilizes sensor-based technology for real-time livestock monitoring for individual livestock care and management. For swine, these sensors include fixed, mobile, and wearable sensors that work together to monitor the animals and improve welfare.

Estrus monitoring

When using artificial insemination, detecting estrus is critical so that insemination can be timed appropriately. Improper estrus detection increases production costs through increased labor, semen, and potential days open. The common practice of multiple artificial insemination events in 24 hours based on visual inspection has worked well but is costly. Estrus monitoring systems usually include a multitude of fixed and mobile camera sensors. These systems watch for changes in the sow’s behavior and send notifications to herd managers for further estrus detection. Experimental systems are being developed for even more precise estrus detection that may allow for only one insemination. These systems are camera-based image and temperature monitoring of the vulva to detect estrus and time artificial insemination precisely.… Continue reading