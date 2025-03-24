Precision livestock farming for the swine producers

By Jason Hartschuh

Precision Livestock Farming utilizes sensor-based technology for real-time livestock monitoring for individual livestock care and management. For swine, these sensors include fixed, mobile, and wearable sensors that work together to monitor the animals and improve welfare. The most common wearable sensors are for identification, but activity monitoring and temperature sensors are also available. Fixed sensors often monitor feed and water intake, locomotion, vocalization, and the barn environment. Mobile sensors are similar to fixed sensors but are frequently mounted on a track and move throughout the barn, such as camera vision and infrared temperature monitoring. Fixed and mobile sensors usually communicate with wearable identification sensors or vision sensors, allowing for individual animal monitoring and notifications to producers. Most systems use a small RFID tag for individual animal identification as the first step, and then other monitoring technologies are added.

Precision Feeding systems

