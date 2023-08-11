Predicting the national yield

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

In July the USDA lowered their yield predictions due to extreme dry conditions in May and June. Now everyone will be watching today’s August WASDE report to see if the yield estimate is changed again and by how much.

Since so much is riding on what the national yield will be, most traders are trying to predict what it will eventually be using several different tools. The following are just a few:

Weekly crop condition reports

Some market participants monitoring the USDA’s weekly crop condition reports say that overall conditions are worse this year versus last year, which suggests the 177.5 July estimate from the USDA is too high. But in this week’s report corn conditions are now only 1% lower than last year.

The problem with weekly crop condition reports is that they are subjective and based on someone's opinion of how the crop is progressing.