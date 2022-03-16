Preemergence mesotrione use in “mesotrione-tolerant” soybeans

By Mark Loux, Ohio State University Extension herbicide specialist

Put this one in the “we’re usually the last to know” category. Following an article in the last C.O.R.N. about the Alite 27 label for use on GT27 soybeans, we became aware that some mesotrione products are labeled for preemergence use on “mesotrione-tolerant” (GT27) soybeans. Products that we know about with this label include Bellum, Motif, and Meso Star. As far we know, all GT27 soybeans are tolerant of mesotrione used preemergence. The catch is that the seed tag and agreement need to specify that the variety is “mesotrione-tolerant” for this to be a legal application. At least this is how it was explained to us by one reputable company rep. Not every company selling GT27 seed has made this change, so check with seed supplier if in doubt. Basics of this label are as follows:

• use prior to soybean emergence only and only on soybeans labeled “mesotrione-tolerant”

• use rate of up to 6 ounces product per acre; only one application (higher rates improve length of residual and improve control of giant ragweed and other tough weeds)

• can be mixed with other preemergence soybean herbicides unless prohibited on another label

• for control of emerged weeds, add AMS plus either NIS or COC (would also depend upon what else is in the mix for burndown)

• do not apply to emerged soybeans

• do not graze or feed soybean forage or hay to livestock.