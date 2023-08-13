Preparing for silage harvest

By Matt Hutcheson, CCA, Soybean Lead/Field Agronomist

As fall approaches many farmers will prepare to chop silage to use as a feed in their livestock operations. There are several key factors affecting silage harvest and storage that will ensure the efficient fermentation and production of high quality feed. Taking time to correctly harvest and store corn silage will allow producers to maximize their feed value.

It is important to chop corn silage at the correct moisture content and stage of development. The corn plant should be from 65 to 70% moisture when chopped (moisture requirements vary depending on the type of silo or storage to be used) and the “milk line” should be 1/3 to 2/3 of down the kernel. Corn silage that is harvested when it is too wet can result in loss of nutrients through seepage and ultimately poor quality feed. Corn silage that is harvested when it is too dry will not ferment correctly and can cause mold to develop.… Continue reading