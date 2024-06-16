Preparing planters for storage

Once spring planting has been completed and the planter has been put away in the shop or machine shed, it may be tempting to let it sit there until next season since there’s other work to be done. Planter experts, however, say that could risk having problems next spring.

“For your planter to run at peak performance, efficiency and accuracy, what you do now to properly store it is just as important, if not more important, than how you prepare for planting next spring,” said Brad Niensteadt, lead product specialist with Kinze Manufacturing.

Niensteadt offers this checklist for putting away the planter properly. Depending on planter type, not all items may apply.

• Store the planter in a sheltered area if at all possible. Moisture and planters are not a good combination. Plus, the trade-in value will be much better if you keep it inside.

• Remove all dirt and trash wrapped on sprockets and shafts.… Continue reading