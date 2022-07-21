Preventing HPAI in poultry

By Lingying Zhao

While we are still in the COVID-19 pandemic, a “bird flu” outbreak caused by Avian Influenza (AI) virus started initially among wild birds and then domestic poultry in February of this year. The AI viruses have two strains: low-pathogenic (LPAI) or high-pathogenic strains (HPAI). HPAI strains are highly infectious, result in high mortality rate of birds, and can spread rapidly. The strains currently spread in the U.S. are HPAI. So far, the HPAI outbreak has affected 372 flocks of 40.09 million birds in 36 states. Once the HPAI is detected on a farm, all of the birds need to be depopulated. One farm in Iowa had nulled more than 5M birds after detection of the HPAI virus. HPAI outbreak have resulted in significant economic losses and is trigging concerns of animal health, food safety, and human health. Vaccine is under development, even though significant challenges still exist for development of vaccine effectively targeting the incoming HPAI strains.… Continue reading