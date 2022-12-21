Preventing the use of “free” storage

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Over the last 2 years La Niña decimated parts of South America’s corn and bean production. This led to beans rallying $1 per bushel and corn rallying 50 cents each year at the end of December and into January. That is why the market is closely watching weather forecasts, because La Niña is still present and could impact their growing season.

Once again “free” storage is being advertised throughout the corn belt. While some also call it “price later opportunities,” “delayed pricing” or “DP” it refers to when farmers sign over their grain to an end user, and then wait to price the grain later, hopefully at higher values.

On the surface, "free" storage seems like a win-win for farmers and end users. These "free" storage programs are a great way for end users to procure grain supply during the winter. And farmers can move their grain now when they are not busy, and price later during a potential rally.