Prices drop, basis rallies

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Last Week:

July corn closed the week down 50 cents.

December corn closed the week down 40 cents and is down 75 cents from the high about one month ago.

November soybeans closed the week down only 17 cents from its highest close of the year.

July wheat collapsed a $1.17 and is down $2.37 from the high two weeks ago.

Soybeans

Soybeans seems to be the only bright spot, as strong bean export demand continues. For the next 8 months, the U.S. will be the only major source of beans for the world to buy from. Plus, weather has favored planting more corn acres throughout most of the U.S. this spring, so there could be fewer bean acres in the June 30 plantings report as well.

Ukraine

The corn and wheat markets are being affected by speculation that Russia may let grain in Ukraine be exported for humanitarian purposes. … Continue reading