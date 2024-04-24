Prime time for lime

By Rendell Shira, RS Crop Consulting

When is the best time to apply lime?

Drier field conditions normally associated with the summer months have traditionally facilitated the best opportunity to apply ag lime. When profit margins are thin, such as we are facing in 2024, proper pH becomes vital as it translates to increased fertilizer efficiency and maximum nutrient availability. The major nutrients (N, P, K, S, Ca, Mg) are most available when the pH ranges from 6.5-7.0.

Most commonly used ag lime sources are referred to as either “low magnesium” or ‘high magnesium.”

A soil test will guide you as to which source is needed. Generally, the minimum quantities of calcium and magnesium should be 1,000 pounds per acre and 250 pounds per acre, respectively.

Of course, another important factor in choosing your lime source is the cost per ton. Analyzing the cost per ton in conjunction with the pounds of ENP/T should help you make this decision.