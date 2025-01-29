Primitive arms deer take was up

By Dan Armitage, OCJ outdoors writer

Hunters checked-in 13,476 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s recent muzzleloader hunting season, a total that accounts for all deer taken with muzzleloaders or archery equipment during the annual four-day season. Last year, hunters checked 12,714 deer during the muzzleloader season. Over the last 3 years, hunters bagged an average of 13,081 deer in the same timeframe.

Hunters checked 3,629 antlered deer (27% of deer tagged) and 9,847 antlerless deer (73%), a category that includes does (8,127) and button bucks (1,445). Hunters checked 172 bucks with shed antlers and 103 bucks with antlers shorter than 3 inches.

The 10 counties with the highest totals during the muzzleloader season:

1. Coshocton (544)

2. Muskingum (462)

3. Tuscarawas (450)

4. Guernsey (440)

5. Carroll (430)

6. Knox (407)

7. Licking (373)

8. Harrison (351)

9. Washington (334)

10. Columbiana (321)

As of this writing, hunters in Ohio have tagged 225,911 deer during the 2024-25 season.