Problem pasture weeds

By Christine Gelley, Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator, Noble County Ohio State University Extension

Problem weeds are showing up in pastures and hayfields around Ohio and getting early season control and/or identification of them can help keep grazing livestock safe and healthy. In some cases, the extended cool, wet conditions this spring minimized control opportunities and have provided an advantage for problem weeds in 2022.

Cressleaf groundsel

Fields of yellow flowers are abundant this year across the state as many annual crop farmers faced planting delays. Some pasture fields are covered in blankets of yellow too. The scenes are deceptively beautiful with their sunny appearance but may actually pose a deadly threat to livestock if the plant happens to be cressleaf groundsel, which is also known as butterweed. Cressleaf groundsel is known to cause livestock poisonings in harvested or grazed forages.

Cressleaf groundsel is a member of the aster family and displays yellow daisy like blooms in the springtime on upright hollow stems that have a purple hue.… Continue reading