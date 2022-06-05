Producers have until June 30 to sign up to receive the 2022 Census of Agriculture

Agriculture producers who did not receive the 2017 Census of Agriculture and do not receive other USDA surveys or censuses have until June 30 to sign up to receive the 2022 Census of Agriculture at nass.usda.gov/AgCensus. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will mail ag census survey codes for responding securely online to every known U.S. producer this November. Hard copy questionnaires will follow in December.

The ag census, conducted for over 180 years, remains the only source of comprehensive and impartial agricultural data for every state and county in the nation. It includes every operation — large or small, urban or rural — from which $1,000 or more of agricultural products are produced and sold, or would normally be produced and sold, in the ag census year.

"The Census of Agriculture is a collective voice that tells the story and value of American agriculture. The data influence action and inform policy and program decisions that directly impact producers, their operations, and everyone they touch — and that's all of us," said Barbara Rater, NASS Census and Survey Division director.