Profitable Transition to No-till

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services, adapted from an article by John Kempf

Farmers and researchers often say it takes 3-5-7 years or longer to convert to No-till before the yields and profits are the same or return back to normal. When crop prices are low, that makes it harder to switch from conventional tillage to No-till crops. Soybeans and wheat are the easiest to convert, but for corn, the yield lag may be 10-20%, which makes the conversion unprofitable. However, some farmers and researchers are making the conversion without a yield lag. With less fuel, equipment, and labor needed; No-till farming practices become much more profitable than conventional crops. Also, the environmental benefits to building soil organic matter and keeping soil in place are added incentives.

Since it is a risky to change and with decreased profit expected, any yield lag prevents most farmers from considering a transition. Even short-term yield losses and lower profit are hard to justify even if someone says your future rewards will be higher.