Progress in the pushback on fertilizer tariffs

A recent decision by the U.S. Department of Commerce to significantly lower duties placed on phosphate fertilizers imported from Morocco has the potential to provide true savings to farmers while giving them access to crucial inputs that have been scarce over the last couple years, according to a recent analysis by the National Corn Growers Association. The decision comes after an intense advocacy effort by state and national corn grower associations.

Commerce decided in November to reduce rates on the imports from 19.97% to 2.12%. While that decision covers duties from Nov. 30, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021, it could still be an incentive for OCP, the Moroccan company that manufactures the products, to reenter the U.S. market.

Growers say it is a big step in the right direction.

"The decision is very meaningful to us," said Harold Wolle, Minnesota farmer and NCGA President. "Farmers were already facing rate hikes on inputs and the duties were making the situation worse.