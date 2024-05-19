Progress made in tar spot research

Bayer Crop Science researchers have been able to artificially inoculate tar spot in field test plots, a key step in helping to gain a deeper understanding of how to manage the disease. This development shows promise for advancing both genetic and crop protection research on the pathogen that can severely impact yield.

“By creating field conditions for tar spot to take place, as well as inoculating the field artificially, we now have a reliable opportunity to study the environment and genetic response to the presence of the disease,” said Christian Heredia, Bayer Crop Science market development manager. “We can rapidly identify and promote new corn hybrids with enhanced tar spot tolerance, as well as enable breeding strategies to deliver more genetic potential.”

Tar spot research in the United States accelerated in 2018 with a widespread epidemic in the Midwest, but it has long been a troubling disease for areas of Latin America.… Continue reading