Progress on corn trade issues with Mexico

The National Corn Growers Association expressed optimism on Feb. 6 after Mexico rescinded portions of a decree that banned genetically modified corn.

The development is an outgrowth of corn grower advocacy that led to a dispute panel that ruled in late December last year that Mexico had violated its commitments under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement when it banned the imports.

“We are encouraged by today’s development and pleased by the impact of corn grower advocacy,” said Kenneth Hartman, Jr., Illinois farmer and NCGA President. “Mexico must comply with the report and eliminate all measures that ban or restrict the trade of genetically modified corn.”

The settlement process is still ongoing, Hartman noted. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador first set off alarms in the Corn Belt in December 2020 when he initiated a decree to ban genetically modified corn by the end of 2024. At the time, NCGA began outreach to the Trump administration to head off the ban.… Continue reading