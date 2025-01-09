Promoting trade through international trade missions

As part of its ongoing work to promote demand for corn and wheat grown by Ohio farmers, Ohio Corn & Wheat sent representatives on four international trade missions during 2024. These visits allowed Ohio Corn & Wheat representatives to advocate for growers and discuss the high quality and reliability of Ohio-grown grain. Throughout 2024, four Ohio Corn & Wheat grower leaders participated in missions spanning three continents.

Europe

In January, Ohio Corn Checkoff Secretary and Treasurer Patty Mann participated in a U.S.

Grains Council (USGC) trade mission to Malta, as part of the USGC’s Corn Quality Rollout

Trade Mission, which is an annual event that showcases the quality and reliability of U.S. corn to international buyers. During this mission, council representatives, farmers, and trade experts presented findings from the Corn Harvest Quality Report and provided insights on crop quality, export readiness, and market conditions. The mission helped strengthen relationships with global partners, addressed specific buyer needs, and enhanced trust in U.S.