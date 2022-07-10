Proper site sets the stage for success

By Matt Reese

The siting of a livestock facility can have countless implications — both good and bad — for decades into the future. It is not something to be taken lightly.

“In 2015, the Ohio Pork Council developed a siting program that assisted individuals in making systematic, informed decision for the placement of barns. After public pressure about the building of new hog barns, OPC wanted to equip producers with education to properly evaluate the right location for a barn,” said Cheryl Day, executive vice president of the Ohio Pork Council. “The assessment is simply one of many tools to help producers evaluate possible sites for a hog facility. Educational workshops were held throughout 2016 teaching producers how to use the tools and help educate them on being good neighbors.”

The program provides a scoring system for properly siting new hog facilities to maximize the quality of care for the animals, sustainability and efficiency, while minimizing environmental impacts and disease concerns.