Prospective Plantings and bridge collapse

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Recently, I was doing some cleaning with a small stiff brush. Watching me, Cindy suggested a toothbrush might do a more thorough job unless I wanted to keep blundering along. Here’s to zero blunders in the weeks ahead as the planting of corn and soybeans take place now and into May. Be safe in those long days with no unforeseen brushes with trouble.

The March 28 USDA report of US Quarterly Grain Stocks, along with U.S. Prospective Plantings provided a huge bullish surprise for corn. U.S. corn acres for 2024 were estimated at 90.0 million acres. Last year was 94.6 million acres, a decline of 5%. Trader estimates for corn were 91.8 million acres. In addition, U.S. corn stocks were estimated at 8.350 billion bushels, 95 million bushels below trader estimates. Soybean acres were estimated at 86.5 million acres, up 4% from last year. The combination of corn acres and corn stocks below trade expectations were much welcomed by Ohio and U.S.… Continue reading