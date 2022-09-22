By Dee Jepsen

National Farm Safety and Health Week is September 18-24, 2022. The annual event historically occurs on the third week of September. This year’s theme is “Protecting agriculture’s future.”

Farm safety is necessary for the U.S. economy

The U.S. agricultural workforce is small and getting smaller every year. Ag workers make up about 1% of the total laborers in the country. Yet these workers are responsible for all fruits, vegetables, animal- and plant-based protein sources we consume. Besides food, these workers produce a wide variety of agricultural inputs that contribute to the fuel supply, clothing items, furniture, cosmetics, and the beer and wine industries. Agriculture is big business — and important work. It’s understandable that protecting this workforce is necessary for the U.S. economy.

Farm safety is a patriotic act

While farm safety week is not a widely known national holiday, it is a commemorative week to promote safe work practices.