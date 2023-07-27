Protecting Lake Erie is a job for all rural Ohioans — New septic systems prevent phosphorus discharge

By Karen Mancl, Professor Food, Agricultural & Biological Engineering, The Ohio State University

With each summer, attention returns to Lake Erie both as a vacation spot and concern for the quality of the water. In the summer of 2014, a harmful algal bloom threated the water supply of thousands of Toledo residents. As a response rural residents and farmers have been asked to change the way they use their land to help protect Lake Erie for the future.

Too many nutrients washing off the land in the Lake Erie watershed help feed the algae. Nutrients come from a variety of sources — fertilizer, manure, and sewage. Septic systems permitted in Ohio are designed to reduce odor and pathogens in wastewater to protect the public health but are not designed to remove nutrients. Discharging systems, even when operated to meet all discharge standards, still discharge phosphorus and nitrogen that flows to Lake Erie in northern Ohio and the Gulf of Mexico in southern Ohio.… Continue reading