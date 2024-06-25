PSP when meals get tough

By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

Sometimes life comes at you fast. Spring of ‘24, I was plugging away preparing for upcoming strawberry season. Containers arrived on April 30. We had just uncovered the berries from the latest cold snap and Bam! May 7 we were picking strawberries in between what seemed like a never-ending weather pattern of downpours. Of course, it ended, but life was a tad bit chaotic in that stretch. In a perfect Insta-world, a totally stocked fridge and pantry, a meal list and maybe even some prepped meals would have been ready to go. Let’s just say 2024 has not be that year.

When things get crazy for your family and in times of the busy farming season, hurry up and eat can become our mantra. Attack the war-games during harvest, planting and every time in between like a 5-star general and be sure to PSP: Plan, Shop and Prepare so you are battle ready.