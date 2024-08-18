Purposes and practices of H2Ohio

A conversation with Chris Winslow, director of the Ohio Sea Grant College Program and Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Ag Net.

Dusty: Within that H2Ohio program there’s a lot of different practices farmers can enroll in and a question I think that a lot of farmers have is, if I change things on my farm that may be 120 miles away from Lake Erie, how is that really making a difference in the water quality?

Chris: Harmful algal blooms are showing up in the western side of Lake Erie and most of the nutrients coming in to drive that are coming from the Maumee River. As we look at that watershed, those nutrients are coming from farms. It’s what we call a far field source of those nutrients. It’s not the stuff happening right on the shoreline. It’s happening up in the watershed and we know that up in that Maumee Watershed there’s a lot of ag land with great producers doing what they’re doing.… Continue reading