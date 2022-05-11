Q&A with a CCA: Corn nitrogen management

…With Kevin Otte, Otte AG, LLC, Maria Stein

Q: How much nitrogen (N) do I need to supply my corn crop?

A: Depending on your efficiency factor of nitrogen, you can figure from 0.8 to 1.2 pounds of nitrogen per bushel to be supplied to the crop. You can enhance your nitrogen rate determination by utilizing an economic return to nitrogen model. These models consider the price of nitrogen and the price of corn and give a range of nitrogen rate that will return most dollars per acre.

Kevin Otte

Q: Should I include a stabilizer with my N source?

A: Anything that can help keep the nitrogen in the field should be looked at. Stabilizers offer protection from nitrogen losses and there are a number of different stabilizer products to choose from. If your nitrogen can be split applied, this can reduce the potential need of a stabilizer.

Q: The price of N is high.