Questions remain about EPA’s atrazine proposal

Growers received good news regarding atrazine in early July when EPA proposed an increase in the atrazine aquatic level of concern (CE-LOC) from the ultra-low 3.4 parts per billion (ppb) level to a new level of 9.7 ppb. This announcement came on the heels of a Scientific Advisory Panel (SAP) for atrazine held last August.

The Triazine Network, an alliance ofgrower organizations including Ohio Corn & Wheat, had requested the SAP last year and met with EPA in mid-July to discuss this latest proposal.

Now for the bad news. While the CE-LOC moved from 3.4 ppb to 9.7 ppb — nearly three times higher — the mitigation maps of impacted areas only minimally changed. EPA’s flawed mitigation maps and modeling would negate the positive impacts of the higher CE-LOC. Unfortunately, EPA continues to ignore 20 years of actual water monitoring data from states, and from its own programs.

"Atrazine is an invaluable resource that Ohio corn producers need access to," said Tadd Nicholson, executive director of Ohio Corn & Wheat.