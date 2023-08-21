Rain haves and have nots showing up around the state

Kyle Nietfeld

We have been receiving some decent rains here the last two weeks which is really helping the crops mature. We get an inch or an inch and a half here, an inch there. It’s probably, on average, been about an inch a week. It’s been really nice.

The beans are coming along. I think they’re pretty well done flowering and setting pods now and finishing filling the pods. We started getting those sunny days without that smoke and they really seemed to bush out and take off that’s for sure.

The corn is really coming along. There’s not much tip back and it looks like everything pollinated really nicely. All the ears are filled out and really looking really good. It sounds like silage chopping is probably coming up here about the first week of September.

I think they're calling for temperatures around 95 or 96 here Thursday, but we'll have enough moisture.