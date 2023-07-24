Rain helps, but dry conditions continue for parts of Ohio

Last week’s mostly mild weather was punctuated by scattered showers and thunderstorms, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report showed 46.7% of the State as abnormally dry or worse, indicating continued decrease in excessively dry conditions. Conditions matching the moderate drought rating were observed in 13.5% of the State. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 4% very short, 21% short, 68% adequate, and 7% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on July 23 was 72.1 degrees, 1.9 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.94 inches of precipitation, 0.05 inches below average. There were 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 23.

Reporters across central and eastern counties described heavy precipitation and severe weather last Thursday. Some farmers reported hail and wind damage to fields planted with corn and soybeans. Last week's field activities included spraying fields and cutting hay.