Rain means slow going for planting season

Excessive rainfall continued to slow planting progress, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 40 percent adequate and 60 percent surplus. The average temperature for the week ending May 8 was 56.4 degrees, 0.5 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 2.11 inches of precipitation, 1.23 inches above average. There were 1.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 8.

Wet weather saturated fields, limiting planting by row crop producers. Livestock were reported to be doing well in pastures. Corn was 5 percent planted, behind 26 percent last year. Soybean planting progress was 4 percent, down from the previous year’s progress of 20 percent. Oats were 53 percent planted and 26 percent of oats were emerged. Winter wheat jointing was 68 percent while the winter wheat crop was rated 56 percent good to excellent condition, down from last week.… Continue reading