Rain, rain, go away

Jade Newton – Preble County

Southwest Ohio has been on the wet side lately. It seems like we get three good days in the field, then more rain sets in. That pattern has made it challenging, but most farmers in our area have gotten a good start on planting, and some are even finished. On our farm, my dad and brother have been hammering down and putting in long hours. If the weather holds, we should be wrapped up soon, too.

There’s still some tillage ahead of planting, especially for those using conventional systems, and we’re seeing post-emergence spraying and side dressing pick up as well. Overall, fieldwork is moving along when the weather allows.

The wheat in our area looks really good. When we got that rain followed by some sunshine, things kind of took off. I’m a little more concerned about soybeans. The cool, wet conditions aren’t ideal for them, especially early on.… Continue reading