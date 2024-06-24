Rains bring relief after hot, dry stretch

Josh Kiser

We got everything planted and we got everything sidedressed. Now we’re starting to go in and spray fungicide and foliar. We had some spots that were too dry that didn’t want to come up, but they seem to be coming up now, just a little bit behind.

We went about 3 weeks without rain. It either went north of us or south of us. It just kept missing us. We finally got about 4 tenths yesterday and it made a big difference. The crops perked up quite a bit. The corn looks like it grew overnight.

I did not see too much leaf rolling in our corn, but there was some corn in the area that was starting to roll up a little bit last week. There was some of that, but I would say overall the heat probably helped get the roots down. It didn't really seem like our crop was hurt too much by the heat and dry weather.